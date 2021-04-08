WHITING, IN - Joseph W. "Bill" Koi, 75 of Whiting, passed away peacefully on the morning of April 6, 2021 at his residence surrounded by his family. He is survived by his beloved wife of 20 years, Patricia “Pat” (nee Ferguson); loving father of Jennifer (Charles) Curtis, Nicole (Ron Zochalski) Guzek, Joseph (Joy) Koi, David (Molly) Hrabrich and Nicole (William) Katon; cherished grandfather of Adam, Colin, Michael, Anna, Leah, Ava, Aspen, Eric, Kayleigh, Chloe, Ethan, Aiden, Patrick and Samantha; great-granddaughter Charlie; dearest brother of Barbara (David) Rohr and Lillian (Howard) Caston; former wife, Helen (Ed Kimmey) Gormley; many dear nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, April 9, 2021, 10:00am at the BARAN FUNERAL HOME, 1235-119th St., Whiting with the Rev. Koloman K. Ludwig, officiating; interment to follow at Oak Hill Cemetery, Hammond; visitation at the funeral home Thursday from 4:00 to 8:00pm. (Due to the current health situation a limitation of 50 people will be allowed in the funeral home at one time, face masks must be worn, social distancing is expected and temperatures will be taken.) Expressions of sympathy may be placed on-line at www.baranfh.com .

Bill Koi was born on September 13, 1945 to Joseph and Helen (Toth) Koi. He was a lifelong resident of the Calumet Region and was a graduate of Hammond Technical High School, Class of 1963. He was a proud United States Marine Corps Veteran of the Viet Nam Conflict attaining the rank of Lance Corporal and was the recipient of the Purple Heart. He was a retiree of the US Postal Service with over 20 years of service. Bill loved military, history, and all things Whiting. He loved people, especially his family, and could talk for hours relaying stories and history trivia. He attended and supported all the activities Whiting offers especially the Pierogi Fest and Summer with the Symphony program. The family wishes to thank the D.A.V. and the Unity Hospice workers for all their support and compassion. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Disabled American Veterans, would be appreciated. (219) 659-4400