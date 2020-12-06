Joseph W. Brach

HAMMOND, IN - Joseph W. Brach, of Hammond, passed away November 24, 2020.

He is survived by his devoted wife, Virginia; son, Walter; daughter Susan (Michael); and grandchildren: Elizabeth, Christopher and Jonathan. Preceded in death by his son, Joseph.

In lieu of flowers, donations to the Share Foundation are appreciated.

Private family services have been held. Memorial services will be scheduled for a later date.