Aug. 21, 1937 - Feb. 10, 2023

We celebrate the life of Joseph W Claesgens – husband, father, brother, uncle, banker, friend, neighbor. Joe passed away on February 10, 2023, surrounded by family.

Joe was born in Gary, Indiana, on August 21, 1937, to Roman and Lucy (Schroers) Claesgens. He was the oldest of five children. Joe was a graduate of Bishop Noll High School in Hammond and a proud Navy veteran (shellback) from 1955 – 1959.

Joe began his career in banking in Valparaiso in 1972. He worked at various banks throughout the area beginning with Northern Indiana Bank (NIB) and ending with 5/3 Bank in 2009. He was an active community advocate serving as a United Way loaned executive, Chairman and board member of the Visiting Nurses Association and Family House and a parish council member for St. Paul's Catholic Church. Joe was happiest interacting with others and enjoying the outdoors. Joe could be seen on any sunny day riding his yellow Schwinn, entertaining his kids and grandkids (and really any kids) around Valpo, enjoying his lovely gardens or out collecting Santas. He held a zest for life and compassion for others.

Joe is survived by his wife of 47 years, Mary Ann; son, Tony (Charlcye); daughter, Karen (Jim) Clark; stepdaughters: Leslie (Robert) Moulton and Jennifer (Bart) Victor; sisters: Pat (Jule) Bell and Shirley (Kent) Lindquist; brother, Bill Claesgens; grandsons: James Clark and Daniel Clark. He also leaves behind numerous nieces and nephews.

Joe was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Katherine Claesgens; sister, Sharon Fabris.

Meet with the family on Friday, February 17, 2023 from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. at DYKES FUNERAL HOME, 2305 N. Campbell St., Valparaiso IN. A Memorial Mass will be on Saturday, February 18, at 11:00 a.m. with visitation at 10:00 a.m. at St. Paul Catholic Church, 1855 W. Harrison Blvd., Valparaiso IN. Rev. Douglas Mayer officiating.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Joe Claesgens Fund for Family House, through the Porter County Community Foundation, 1401 Calumet Ave, Valparaiso, IN 46383.