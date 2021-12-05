Sept. 6, 1928 - Nov. 21, 2021

CRETE, IL - Joseph W. Gardner, of Crete, IL, WWII Veteran, entered eternal life on Sunday, November 21, 2021 at the age of 93. He was born on September 6, 1928.

Joseph is survived by his wife of 69 years, Roseanne Gardner, nee Frangella; and by his beloved children: Anthony (Marcia) Gardner and Gina M. Gardner; grandfather to: Erik (Erica) Gardner, Drew Gardner, Jessica Budde, and Dean Budde; great-grandfather to Colton Gardner; uncle to nieces and nephews; and a friend to many. He was preceded in death by his parents Anton and Julia Gardner, nee Semon.

Joe was a machinist by trade and retired from U.S. Steel after 45 years. He then worked for the Crete Park District before becoming Head of Maintenance at Jones Memorial Center in Chicago Heights where he remained until 2018 when forced to retire due to health issues. Joe enjoyed traveling, woodworking, stained glass, reading, gardening, and volunteering.

A memorial mass and a Celebration of Joe's Life will be held at St. James Catholic Church in Sauk Village, IL on Saturday, December 11, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. Memorial donations to Promedica/Heartland Hospice, 20950 S. Frankfort Square Rd., Frankfort, IL 60423 are greatly appreciated. Arrangements entrusted to SMITS, STEGER MEMORIAL CHAPEL - Steger, IL. For more information, please call 708-755-6100 or visit our online obituary and guestbook at www.SMITSFH.com.