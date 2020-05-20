PORTAGE, IN - Joseph W. Klut, 72, of Portage Indiana, died suddenly on Thursday, May 14, 2020 at Aperion Care in Fort Wayne, IN. Preceded in death by his mother, Olga (nee Gacsy), father Robert Klut, brothers John Sr. and George. Joe is survived by his son Joseph Bromley; sister, Betty McCallough; nieces, Darlene, Katina, Marlene and Sheryl; nephews, Brian, John and Robert. Also survived by grandchildren Logan, Paige, Brittany, and numerous great grandchildren, great nieces and great nephews. Born and raised in South East Side of Chicago, he also lived in Burham, IL and Portage, IN. After Graduation from George Washington Senior High School, he was employed by American Ladder and Norfolk & Western Railroad. Joe enjoyed watching T.V, playing hand held poker games, bingo, carnivals, fairs and fishing.