Joseph William Magura, 82, much loved husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, and friend, died of a heart attack on Saturday, April 3, 2021.
Joe is survived by his three children and his adored seven grandchildren. His son, Joseph Daniel Magura and Christina (Thiel), and their children, McKenna L., and William B.; his two daughters: Deanna Magura Fuehne (Douglas), and their children, Alex and Colin, and Deborah Magura, and her children, Lucas, Andrew, and Sydney. He is also survived by his brother, Milan Magura, and his nephews and niece, Dr. Mark (Amy) Magura, Michael (Marsha) Magura, Christine Greenlee, and their children.
Joe, aka "Eli Drovic" to telemarketers, "The Silver Fox", to the admirers of his full head of silver hair ("And at his age!"), or "The Colonel", said his body was a temple but didn't want it to become a cathedral. Joe was quick with a joke, often inappropriate, and known for the same worn out and corny catch phrases. We will miss his humor, knobby knees, and his untucked shirts.
Joe was a 1956 graduate of Portage High School where he was an all-conference football and track athlete. He attended Valparaiso University. Joe spent 44 years with Inland Steel Company, to support his ungrateful children who didn't know what hard work was until they had children of their own. We're sorry Dad. We're glad your grandchildren made up for our shenanigans. He retired as the Head Inspector in the 80" Hot Plate Mill. He was a member of the Local 1010 Union.
As a retiree, he hunted mushrooms, woodworked, hosted folks in The Barn, and took care of the chickens. He often said he was "Living the Dream". He became an avid and skilled woodworker, spending many hours crafting beautiful pieces at JobLink with his friends. His witty and cheerful personality and his skill with a bandsaw will be missed by all. The family thanks Dale Meiners and his JobLink friends. He cherished your friendship.
Joe was a regular at local auctions, picking up an array of odd but "could be valuable someday" items. His grandchildren will forever cherish their plastic baggies of random small plastic toys and miscellaneous jewelry. Dad gave our toddlers their first taste of gambling on the broken slot machine near the candy bowl.
He took his knowledge of local mushroom hunting locations with him into the afterlife, an omission we might never forgive. You might find him studying Jeopardy or watching Chicago sports teams lose. Joe enjoyed his hobbies, including golf, trap shooting, stained glass art, military history, automobile repair, and birdwatching.
He was a lifelong member of Saint Bridget's Catholic Church where he served as an Usher and, many decades ago, as an Altar boy. Joe could still say the Catholic Latin Mass. Saint Bridget's thanks Joe for his many decades of devoted service to the Church.
Joe is preceded in death by his beloved wife, Ida M. Magura, his parents, Joseph and Anna Magura, his sister-in-law Shirley Magura, and his step-mother Veronica Magura.
Visitation on Thursday, April 15th from 2:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. at REES FUNERAL HOME, 600 W Old Ridge Rd, Hobart, IN 46342. Dale and the JobLink crew will say a few words of rememberance at 3:30 p.m. Funeral services are on Friday, April 16th, beginning with 9:30 a.m. prayers and proceeding to St. Bridget's Catholic Church, 568 E 2nd St., Hobart IN 46342 for a 10:00 a.m. mass. A procession to Graceland Cemetery in Valparaiso for burial of cremains will follow. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The Heinze Trust (https://heinzetrust.org) or National Audubon Society (https://act.audubon.org/donations). Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.reesfuneralhomes.com.