Joseph William Magura, 82, much loved husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, and friend, died of a heart attack on Saturday, April 3, 2021.

Joe is survived by his three children and his adored seven grandchildren. His son, Joseph Daniel Magura and Christina (Thiel), and their children, McKenna L., and William B.; his two daughters: Deanna Magura Fuehne (Douglas), and their children, Alex and Colin, and Deborah Magura, and her children, Lucas, Andrew, and Sydney. He is also survived by his brother, Milan Magura, and his nephews and niece, Dr. Mark (Amy) Magura, Michael (Marsha) Magura, Christine Greenlee, and their children.

Joe, aka "Eli Drovic" to telemarketers, "The Silver Fox", to the admirers of his full head of silver hair ("And at his age!"), or "The Colonel", said his body was a temple but didn't want it to become a cathedral. Joe was quick with a joke, often inappropriate, and known for the same worn out and corny catch phrases. We will miss his humor, knobby knees, and his untucked shirts.