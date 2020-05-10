× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

LOWELL, IN - Joseph Wojciehowski, age 56, of Lowell, IN, passed away on Sunday, May 3, 2020. Joe is survived by his cherished children: Kimberly and Joseph Wojciehowski; ex-wife, Kelly; sisters: Dorothy (Steve) Kovacik, Deb Crawford, Margaret (Michael) Havens and Judy Lomax; brother: James (Terry) Wojciehowski; numerous nieces and nephews. Joe was preceded in death by his parents: Edward and Elizabeth Wojciehowski; and sister, Martha Wojciehowski.

Joe worked at Flanders Manufacturing, EAT Enterprise and CNA Insurance Company. He was a Naval Veteran; US Naval Reserves, Petty Officer 3rd class. Joe received his Bachelors of Science in Organizational Management from St. Josephs College. He was a Highland Little League Baseball Coach, Schererville Soccer Club Board Member and Youth Coach. Joe volunteered his time as a Confirmation and Sunday School Teacher at Dyer United Methodist Church and was currently attending Crown Point Methodist Church.

Joe enjoyed sports, especially the Chicago Cubs and Chicago Bears. He donated blood regularly to the Red Cross. Joe loved his family and friends with his whole heart and he will be missed.

Arrangements have been entrusted to GEISEN FUNERAL, CREMATION & RECEPTION CENTRE in Crown Point, IN. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the children's education fund at Centier Bank in Kimberly's name, or to the Mental Health Association. View Joe's online guestbook at www.GeisenFuneralHome.com 219-663-2500.