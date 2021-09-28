Josephine A. Glorioso (nee' DiFatta)

VALPARAISO, IN - Josephine Glorioso, loving aunt, age 82 of Valparaiso; formerly of Wanatah and Knox, passed away on Wednesday, September 15, 2021.

Josephine is survived by many nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews and great great nieces and nephews.

Preceded in death by her beloved husband of 25 years, John Glorioso; parents, Antonino and Josephine (Zito) DiFatta; sisters: Rose Virgo and Caroline Orlowski and brother Vincent DiFatta.

Josephine was a parishioner at Sacred Heart Church in Wanatah where she and John hosted St. Joseph's table for many years. She worked many years for Chicago Motor Club before becoming a housewife. Josephine was proud of her Italian heritage and enjoyed cooking, and spending time with her family.

Funeral Service will be held 10:00 a.m., Friday, October 1, 2021 at RENDINA FUNERAL HOME, 5100 Cleveland Street, Gary, IN

Interment at Calumet Park Cemetery

Friends may meet with the family 4:00 - 8:00 p.m. on Thursday, September 30, 2021 at Rendina Funeral Home.

For further information please call 219-980-1141 or visit www.mycalumetpark.com