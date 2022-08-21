 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Josephine A. Pajdzk

EAST CHICAGO, IN - Josephine A. Pajdzik, age 91 of East Chicago, IN passed away Tuesday, August 16, 2022. She is survived by five children: Thomas (Jackie) Pajdzik, Gerard (Cindy) Pajdzik, Michael Pajdzik, Peter (Christy) Pajdzik and Pamela Pajdzik; five grandchildren and four great grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by her parents, Joseph and Anna Stanko; husband, Walter T. Pajdzik; daughter, Mary Jo Pajdzik; two sisters and two brothers.

Graveside (Chapel) services will be held Monday, August 22, 2022 at 10:30 am at Holy Cross Cemetery, Calumet City, IL with Rev. Terry Steffens officiating.

Josephine retired from the School City of East Chicago in Food Service. She was an avid Chicago Bulls and Chicago Cubs fan. In lieu of flowers, donation to Fr. Blaney's Share Foundation would be appreciated. To share an online condolence, logon to www.fifefuneralhome.com.

