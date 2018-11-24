DEMOTTE, IN - On Wednesday, November 21, 2018 God called home Josephine Altha Kappas (née Ampeliotis), age 88, of DeMotte, IN. Josephine was an Alzheimer's patient and passed away peacefully at her home.
Josephine is survived by her children: Lovie (Beth-Anne) Kappas and Vickie (Steve) Stemper; grandchildren: Justyne (Jason) Willman, Janelle (Jeff) Grantham, Faith (Matt) Childress, James (Jessica) Stemper, Jacob Stemper, Jared Stemper; great-grandchildren: Dawson Willman, Tanner Willman; brothers: Tom (Ruth) Ampeliotis and George (Linda) Ampeliotis. Josephine was preceded in death by her husband: John; parents: Lampros and Edna Ampeliotis; brothers: George and Sam.
Josephine was born in Farrell, Pennsylvania on February 21, 1930. In 1943 her parents, Lampros and Edna, moved their family to Gary, IN and opened the Jefferson Fruit Market. This was one memory Alzheimer's couldn't take away. During this time, she met her husband, Johnny, and many lifelong friends.
Born in the Depression Era, she was led by example to become a compassionate and loving woman. Her faith was as strong as the bricks that held up her lifelong church, Ss. Constantine & Helen Greek Orthodox Church. She taught Sunday School, sang in the choir, worked in the food pantry and was very involved in Philoptochos Society. She touched many hearts by volunteering at Broadway Methodist Hospital for over 20 years. She spread her love and kindness in everything she did and will be deeply missed.
Visitation will be held on Sunday, November 25, 2018, at GEISEN FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICES, 7905 Broadway Ave., Merrillville, IN 46410 from 1:00 PM to 5:00 PM with a Trisagion Service to be held at 1:00 PM. Funeral Services will be held on Monday, November 26, 2018, at 10:00 AM DIRECTLY at Ss. Constantine & Helen Greek Orthodox Church, 8000 Madison St, Merrillville, IN 46410, with Fr. Ted Poteres and Fr. George Pappas officiating. Interment to follow at Ridgelawn Cemetery in Gary, IN.
In lieu of flowers, we ask for donations to Ss. Constantine & Helen Philoptochos Society or their food pantry. Sign Josephine's online guestbook and view directions at
