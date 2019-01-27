HAMMOND, IN - Josephine Ann Wilkie (nee Compton), age 81 of Hammond, IN, passed away on Wednesday, January 23, 2019. She was born in Chicago and married to the late Thomas Arthur Wilkie Sr. Mrs. Wilkie is survived by her 13 children: Thomas Jr. (Sharon Rosati), Robert (Gail Linfor), James (Kelly Allard), Linda (David Fischer), Laura (Rashad Shabazz), Lisa (Richard Furlong Jr.), David, Dennis, Josephine (late Keith Rice), Richard (Angela Crowel), Christopher (Cindy Cole), Russell (Karen Zahm), and Sheryl (Mathew Gonzales).
Also surviving are 27 grandchildren and spouses: Benjamin Borck, Nicole (William) Sharkey, Katherine Wilkie, Frederick Wilkie, Crystal (Rob) Smith, Phillip (Rosalinda) Wilkie, Brian Wilkie, Adam (Julie) Wilkie, Sean (Kristen) Wilkie, Megan (Sammy) Rajaratnam, Chelcie (Ryan) Butler, Dylan (Emily) Fischer, Rayven Fischer, Andrew Wilkie, Richard Furlong III, Colton Furlong, Madeline Wilkie, Murphy Rice, Hayden Rice, Christopher Wilkie, Taylor Wilkie, Ike Wilkie, Mallory Wilkie, Devyn Klein, Brayden Gonzales, Logan Gonzales, and Emilyn Gonzales; and eight great grandchildren: Morgan Sharkey, Bella Borck, Alexandra Sharkey, Aiden Wilkie, Isabella Wilkie, Thomas Joseph Wilkie, Wynter Wilkie, and Knox Butler.
Mrs. Wilkie also had four surviving brothers: Donald (late Sandy) Compton, William (Katy) Compton, Richard (Chris) Compton, and James (Shirley) Compton; and two surviving sisters: Dorothy (late Patrick) Power and Marie Compton. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband: Thomas Arthur Sr.; three brothers: George (Eileen) Compton, Robert (Dorothy) Compton, and Russell (Marian) Compton; and two sisters: Virginia (Arthur) Pfeiffer and June (Earl) Bonnes.
Friends are invited to visit with Mrs. Wilkie's family on Monday, January 28, 2019 from 3:00 - 8:00 PM at the Schroeder-Lauer Funeral Home, 3227 Ridge Rd., Lansing, IL. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, January 29 beginning with closing prayers at 11:15 at the funeral home and proceeding to St. John Bosco Catholic Church, 7113 Columbia Ave., Hammond, IN for a 12:00 noon Mass of Christian Burial. Mrs. Wilkie will be laid to rest at a later date at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery in Elwood, IL. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Mrs. Wilkie's name to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society.
Mrs. Wilkie was a homemaker, cheerleader, pizza baker, Hotelier, a member of the Sweet Adeline's Singing Group for 20 years, Keenagers Social Club, she worked at Marathon in Munster for 20 years, and she was the family adhesive. She will be dearly missed. www.schroederlauer.com