VALPARAISO, IN - Josephine Camarata Dunbar, age 102, of Valparaiso, passed away at her home on Sunday, January 6, 2019.
Josephine is survived by her children: Guy (Carolyn) Camarata, Angela (Toni) Camarata, Judy (Bob-deceased) Boswell; seven grandchildren: Cathy (Hector) Olivas, Kathy (Dena) Saliwonczyk, Christine (Christopher) Gentry, Elizabeth (David) Saliwonczyk, Scott (Sandra) Boswell, Jim Camarata and Suzanne (Brian) Ball; four great-grandchildren: Brett Powell, Jake Gentry, Andrew Boswell, Nick Boswell; and three great-great-grandchildren: Bentley, Eden and Landon.
Josephine was preceded in death by her loving husbands: Guy Camarata and Lee Dunbar; parents: Peter and Katherina Razmus; four brothers and one sister.
Josephine was the Cafeteria Manager for Riley School in Glen Park. She was a vibrant, spirited woman, totally devoted to her family, whom she loved without compromise.
Friends may visit with the familyon Saturday, January 19, 2019 at GEISEN FUNERAL, CREMATION & RECEPTION CENRE, 606 E. 113th Ave., Crown Point, IN 46307 from 12:00 PM until the time of the funeral service at 2:00 PM with Fr. Roger Bower officiating.
The family kindly requests that no flowers be given, memorial donations may be given in Josephine's name to St. Andrew Episcopal Church in Valparaiso, IN.
