Josephine 'Dolly' T. Danko (nee Bzibziak)

Josephine 'Dolly' T. (nee Bzibziak) Danko

DYER, IN — Josephine "Dolly" T. (nee Bzibziak) Danko, 94, formerly of Dyer, IN, passed away peacefully Saturday, March 20, 2021.

Josephine is survived by her children, Esther Marie Dyer and Matthew Paul (Joyce) Danko; grandchildren: Jason (Rebecca) Dyer, Jeffrey (Melissa) Dyer, Justin (Lindsey) Dyer, Bernadette (Frank) Brandys, Stephanie (Mark) Riggan and Justina (Nicholas) Leger; great-grandchildren: Shelby and James Dyer, Dakota, Kaylynn and Taylor Dyer, Mason and Addison Dyer and Aidan Riggan. She is preceded in death by her husband, William Danko; son, Kenneth Danko; son-in-law, Jimmie Dyer; granddaughter, Michelle Danko; six sisters and one brother.

Visitation will be on Sunday March 28, 2021, at FAGEN-MILLER FUNERAL HOME, 1920 Hart St., Dyer, from 2:00–6:00 p.m. Funeral services will begin with prayers at the funeral home on Monday, March 29, 2021, at 9:15 a.m. followed by Mass at St. Maria Goretti, Dyer, at 10:00 a.m. with burial at Chapel Lawn Cemetery, Crown Point, IN.

Dolly enjoyed bingo, poker and puzzle books. She was a member of St. Maria Goretti Church, being involved with their fundraising projects for many years. Memorials to Hospice of the Calumet Area in Josephine's name would be appreciated. www.fagenmiller.com