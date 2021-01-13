Josephine Espinoza (nee Morin)

Josephine Espinoza's life was never dull. From a young age, she was accustomed to juggling responsibilities. But if you asked her, she would say that it never felt heavy because she had God helping her. Her good works and faith extended beyond her family as she frequently stretched out her open arms to those who were in need. Not only did she fill their hearts with hope through God's word, but she took the time to unpack the turmoil that plagued those around her. Whether it be over her home-cooked meals or her famous Texas iced tea, her ears were never closed, and her heart was always open. She could turn anything into a four-course meal, and if you wanted to eat, it was a race to the table before it was gone. In her final years, everyone knew where to find her; she was usually in church or her kitchen, continuing to share her love and experiences with the next generation.