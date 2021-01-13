Josephine Espinoza (nee Morin)
Sept. 18, 1934 — Jan. 8, 2021
GARY, IN — Josephine Espinoza, 86, a resident of Gary, passed away peacefully on January 8, 2021, resulting from COVID-19.
Josephine is preceded in death by her husband of 61 years, Esteban Espinoza; her son, John Lorenzo Espinoza; her son in-law, Genaro Sanchez; her grandson, Aaron Espinoza; her granddaughters, Alicia Rodriguez and Alexis Stathakis; her parents, Juan and Maria Morin; and her siblings: Esther, Calixto, Solomon and John.
Josephine was raised in Belton, TX. She graduated and was a member of the pom pom squad, cheering for the Tigers' football team at Belton High School before moving to Indiana. She loved entertaining her family while taking in an evening of football, and her love of football continued all throughout her life.
Josephine was a pillar in her community. She worked at Methodist Northlake Hospital as a catering associate, later she went on to work for the School City of Gary as a social worker and para-professional, and then lastly at 5th Avenue Cleaners as a seamstress.
Josephine and her husband raised 10 children. After retiring, she enjoyed spending time with her family, sewing for her community and attending church. She cherished time with her family and always brought joy and laughter. She always donned a smile on her face and was a true example of Christ's love. While attending First Baptist Church she became a Sunday school teacher in the Spanish department for many years and remained a member until her death.
Josephine Espinoza's life was never dull. From a young age, she was accustomed to juggling responsibilities. But if you asked her, she would say that it never felt heavy because she had God helping her. Her good works and faith extended beyond her family as she frequently stretched out her open arms to those who were in need. Not only did she fill their hearts with hope through God's word, but she took the time to unpack the turmoil that plagued those around her. Whether it be over her home-cooked meals or her famous Texas iced tea, her ears were never closed, and her heart was always open. She could turn anything into a four-course meal, and if you wanted to eat, it was a race to the table before it was gone. In her final years, everyone knew where to find her; she was usually in church or her kitchen, continuing to share her love and experiences with the next generation.
Josephine is survived by her nine children: Estevan (Charlene) Espinoza, Jose Arturo Espinoza, Diana (Michael) Newell, Edward (Juanita) Espinoza, Donna Sanchez, Richard Espinoza, Reuben Espinoza, Dora Espinoza and Denise (Manuel) Maldonado; 36 grandchildren, 34 great-grandchildren, several nephews, nieces, and seven siblings: David Morin, Rachel (Candellaro) Escamilla, Martha (Isaias) Canava, Ruth(Iuveni) Gutierrez, Gloria (Carlos) Machuca, Sam (Josie) Morin and James (Cynthia) Morin.
Viewing will take place on Saturday, January 16, 2021, from 9:30-11:30 a.m. at the Jack Hyles Auditorium, 523 Sibley St., Hammond, IN. Funeral services will follow at 11:30 a.m. with Dr. Roy Moffitt officiating. Graveside burial will take place on Monday, January 18, 2021, at 9:30 a.m. at Memory Lane Memorial Park, 6305 W. Lincoln Highway (US 30), Crown Point, IN. Arrangements entrusted to BOCKEN FUNERAL HOME for additional information call 219-844-1600 or visit www.bockenfunerals.com.