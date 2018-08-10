CROWN POINT, IN - Josephine J. Manes, age 77, of Crown Point passed away on August 7, 2018. She is survived by her sister, Jane (Roy) Rossi; brother, Michael Tokarz; and numerous nieces and nephews. Josephine was preceded in death by her husband, Phil Manes and her sister, Frances Holiat.
Friends may greet the family on Saturday, August 11, 2018, from 2:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at BURDAN FUNERAL HOME, 12901 Wicker Ave. (corner of US 41 and 129th Ave.), Cedar Lake. A funeral service will be held on Saturday at 6:30 pm., Pastor Ken Puent, officiating.
Jo-Jo was a former employee of Jewel-Osco in Crown Point. She loved to play bingo. Jo-Jo was a very caring and generous person who loved her family and will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her. www.burdanfuneralhome.com