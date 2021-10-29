Josephine J. Patrick

WHITING, IN — Josephine J. Patrick, 94, of Whiting, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, October 27, 2021, at her residence. She was the beloved daughter of the late Joseph and Mary (Kochis) Patrick; and was preceded in death by six sisters: Marie Yakish, Elizabeth Patrick, Helen Patrick, Theresa Wilson, Dorothy Gregor and Ann Ference; and a brother, Jerry Patrick. She is survived by her niece and nephew; and devoted caregivers: Denise Yakish and John L. Yakish; and was a beloved aunt, Godmother and great aunt to many.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, October 30, 2021, at 9:30 a.m. at the BARAN FUNERAL HOME, 1235-119th St., Whiting; a Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 10:00 a.m. at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Whiting, with the Rev. Mark R. Peres, C.PP.S., officiating; interment, St. John Cemetery, Hammond.; visitation at the funeral home on Saturday morning from 8:30 a.m. to time of services. (Due to the current health situation face masks must be worn and social distancing is expected.) The Mass will be live-streamed at www.stjohnbap.org. Expressions of sympathy may be placed on-line at www.baranfh.com.

Josephine Patrick was born on November 1, 1926, and was a lifelong resident of the Whiting-Robertsdale Community. She was a graduate of George Rogers Clark High School, Class of 1944, and was a member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, the St. John Rosary Society, the First Catholic Slovak Ladies Assoc., BR. 81, and had been active with the St. John Drama Club. She was a past president of the Friends of the Whiting Public Library, and was a retiree of Carson, Pirie, Scott & Co., Chicago. She enjoyed knitting afghans for family and friends. Devoted to her family, Josephine will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved her. (219) 659-4400.