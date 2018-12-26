MUNSTER, IN - Josephine 'Jo' Bracco (nee Oppolo) age 92, went to her heavenly home on December 20, 2018. Josephine is survived by her two very loving daughters: Joann (Bruce) Binkley and Linda Bracco, with whom she lived with in her 'happy' home. Josephine is preceded in death by her beloved husband John, parents Dominic and Catherine Oppolo, brothers and sisters: Anthony (Ceil) Oppolo, Ann (Walter) Sobkowicz, Leo (Elsie) Oppolo and Carmella (Irving) Smith, many loving nieces and nephews.
Jo was a graduate of Roosevelt High School in East Chicago, Indiana. She married the love of her life John Bracco and had two daughters. She worked at Carson Pirie Scott and later as a secretary for the East Chicago Police Department and the Lake County Sheriff's Department. After retirement she volunteered at the Art Association at the Performing Arts Center in Munster and the Frank Hammond School in Munster.
Jo's number one priority was her family. She enjoyed her Italian heritage and was very devoted to her Catholic faith which guided her life. She loved cooking Italian dishes, especially her wonderful lasagna and her famous turkey stuffing on Thanksgiving.
Josephine was also an accomplished singer and sang for many church weddings and holidays. She enjoyed family gatherings, working crosswords puzzles, watching various sports on TV and visiting art museums in Chicago. She was a loving wife and mother and will be dearly missed by all who knew this wonderful lady. She will forever be in our hearts. A special thanks to Laurel Clinton.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, December 27, 2018 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Maria Goretti Catholic Church, 500 Northgate Dr. Dyer, IN 46311 with Reverend Charles Niblick officiating. Burial will follow at St. John-St. Joseph Cemetery in Hammond. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, December 26, 2018 from 3:00-7:00 p.m. at KISH FUNERAL HOME, 10000 Calumet Ave., Munster, IN 46321 and on Thursday at the church from 9:30 a.m. until the Mass at 10:00 a.m.
Please make donations to the Carmelite Home for Girls in East Chicago in memory of Josephine. www.carmelitehome.org. www.kishfuneral.net