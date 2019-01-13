Josephine "Jo" Bracco

IN LOVING MEMORY OF OUR MOTHER ON HER FIRST BIRTHDAY IN HEAVEN It has been only 3 weeks and losing you has left such a void in our lives. Missing you more each day. Forever in our hearts, 'Happy Birthday Mom.' All Our Love, Linda, Joann and Bruce
