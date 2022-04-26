Aug. 22, 1928 - April 20, 2022

VALPARAISO, IN - Josephine (Jo) Brown, 93, of Valparaiso, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, April 20, 2022. She was born August 22, 1928, in Valparaiso, IN, to Joseph and Anna (Hrych) Makovsky.

Jo graduated from Valparaiso High School in 1946 after enjoying her time as a cheerleader and a Homecoming Queen. On July 24, 1948, she married her high school sweetheart, Jim Brown. They celebrated 73 years of marriage before he passed away on November 21, 2021.

Josephine worked as a practical nurse in California and in Valparaiso for her brother, Dr. Theodore Makovsky, but the majority of her time was spent as a stay-at-home mom. She was a talented seamstress and became a very capable artist. She loved to go to garage sales seeking treasures with her grandkids. She traveled abroad as well as domestically in motorhome trips with her grandchildren. But Jo's favorite place was at home, in the house that she and her husband built, close to her family, watching and feeding all the different birds that she delighted in. She was a loving daughter, sister, wife, and mother, and a most beloved "Granny."

Josephine is survived by her two children: Teri (Robert) Gray and Matt (Melissa) Brown; five grandchildren: Jessica (Greg) Roberts, Daniel and James Gray, Rachel (Fred) Pabon and Matthew Brown; and five great-grandchildren: Liam and Brandon Roberts, and Noah, Mackenzie, and Kiersten Pabon.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and all of her siblings: Theodore Makovsky, MD, Gladys (David) Mitchell, and Virginia (Archie) Cain.

A Celebration of Life will be held this Summer when Jo and her husband Jim will be laid to rest at Graceland Cemetery, Valparaiso. Sunset Funeral Home is caring for the arrangements.

Memorial contributions may be directed to Life Care Center of Valparaiso for maintenance and care of the aviary that brought Josephine so much joy….