Josephine "Jo" Hay
HOBART, IN — Josephine "Jo" Hay, age 96 passed away Friday, November 12, 2021. Survived by nephew John (Sandi) Hay; nieces: Kathleen (Guy) Wahlman, Pamela Hay, Alice (Glenn) Mueller. Graduated from Lew Wallace, Gary, received Bachelor's degree from Indiana State University, Master's Degree from Indiana University, Graduate studies from Purdue University.
Jo taught in elementary and secondary schools in Gary and Indianapolis in Indiana, and Army dependent schools in Heilbronn, Germany. She taught GED preparation classes at Gary Career Center. Worked as an associate editor/reading specialist at Lyons and Carnahan publishing Company in Chicago. While there, Dr. Leo Fay; noted national reading authority, invited Jo to participate in developing a basal reading series. Jo was inducted into P. Lambda Theta sorority honorary for women in education. She was a volunteer at St. Mary Medical Center for 20 years, a member of Assumption Church in New Chicago, Indiana.
In lieu of flowers memorials are preferred to Assumption Church 3530 Illinois St. Hobart, Indiana 46342.
A memorial mass will be held Saturday, November 20, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. directly at Assumption BVM Church, 3530 Illinois Street, Hobart, IN 46342. Cremation entrusted to REES FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICE, 600 West Old Ridge Road, Hobart, IN 46342. (219) 942-2109 or online at www.reesfuneralhomes.com.