Josephine "Jo" Hay

Jo taught in elementary and secondary schools in Gary and Indianapolis in Indiana, and Army dependent schools in Heilbronn, Germany. She taught GED preparation classes at Gary Career Center. Worked as an associate editor/reading specialist at Lyons and Carnahan publishing Company in Chicago. While there, Dr. Leo Fay; noted national reading authority, invited Jo to participate in developing a basal reading series. Jo was inducted into P. Lambda Theta sorority honorary for women in education. She was a volunteer at St. Mary Medical Center for 20 years, a member of Assumption Church in New Chicago, Indiana.