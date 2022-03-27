HAMMOND, IN - Josephine "Josie" C. Perez (nee Anguiano), age 96, of Hammond, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Tuesday, March 22, 2022. Josie is survived by her loving daughters: Jackie (Judd) Wells, Tina (Ruben) Trevino, and Lisa (Steve Bloomer) Perez; two sons: Joey and Paul Perez; precious grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild; dear sisters: Ernestine "Nena" Anguiano, Cookie Domalgoski, Margie (Pat) Kelly, Belinda Bosch; brother, Gerry Anguiano; and many loving nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by her beloved husband, Joseph A. Perez; daughter, Gail; grandson, Michael; brothers: Rudy, Arthur, Frank; and sister, Lily.

Josie was a member of All Saints Catholic Church for over 66 years. She was a CCD teacher / Director of Religious Education for 47 years.

Her visitation will be held from 3:00 PM to 8:00 PM on Monday, March 28, 2022, at SOLAN PRUZIN FUNEAL HOME AND CREMATORY, 14 Kennedy Ave Schererville, IN. A Funeral Mass will be Celebrated at 10:00 AM on Tuesday, March 29, DIRECTLY at All Saints Catholic Church, 570 Sibley St, Hammond, IN 46320, with Rev. Eduardo Malagon and Rev. Pat Gaza officiating. Entombment to follow at Calumet Park Cemetery in Merrillville. In lieu of flowers, donations to Catholic Charities or All Saints Catholic Church would be appreciated.