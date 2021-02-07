VALPARAISO, IN - Josephine (Josie) Zagrocki gained her angel wings on Tuesday, January 26, 2021. Her final days were spent at Rittenhouse Village in Valparaiso, IN. She will be deeply missed by her daughter, Linda (Gary) Bannon of O'Fallon, MO; son, Kenneth Zagrocki of Valparaiso, IN; three grandsons: Sean Bannon, Kevin (Meagan) Bannon and Alexander (MacKenzie) Zagrocki; three great grandsons: Knox Bannon, Graham Zagrocki and Kyler Bannon; and she is also survived by many nieces and nephews. Josie was preceded in death by her husband, Barney; her parents, John and Mary (nee Banas) Butorac; sisters: Anna, Mary and Margaret; and brothers: Vince, John, Bill and Emil.

Josie was born and raised on the East Side of Chicago, IL. She graduated from St. Francis De Sales High School in 1946 and enjoyed participating in the church choir. After graduating high school, she attended the Master College of Chicago (garment designing). Josie was a member of St. Thomas More Parish in Munster, IN where she participated in the church choir and cooked at the school. Prior to retirement, she was a bridal consultant at Mademoiselle in Munster where she took great pride in helping countless brides prepare for their special day. Josie enjoyed gardening, crocheting, baking and playing cards. She enjoyed visiting with family and sharing her stories from the past. She was a devoted mother, grandmother, great grandmother and aunt. She will live in our hearts forever.