Josephine Klish (nee Kasprzycki)

Aug. 12, 1918 - Oct. 21, 2021

HAMMOND, IN - Josephine Klish (nee Kasprzycki), age 103, late of Hammond, IN, passed away peacefully at her home on October 21, 2021.

Beloved wife of the late Joseph Klish; Josephine is survived by her nephew, Jim (Karen) Kasprzycki; nieces: Sandra (John) McNicholas, Joyce (Len) Kuhl, and Judi (Dave) Tometzcak; and many great and great-great nieces and nephews. She will be missed by her devoted caretakers, Christina Cisneros and Angela Flores.

Affectionately known by her family as "The Energizer Bunny" because of her astonishing capacity to keep on going, Josephine loved to travel and tell amusing anecdotes of days gone by. She was well known in her neighborhood and especially at The Wheel restaurant, her favorite place to hold court and eat the senior fried chicken special.

She was a faithful and active member of Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church in Hammond. In lieu of flowers, masses in Josephine's memory would be appreciated.

Interment private at Holy Cross Cemetery in Calumet City, IL for additional information please contact BOCKEN FUNERAL HOME (219) 844-1600 or www.bockenfunerals.com.

