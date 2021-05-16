Aug. 2, 1926 - May 14, 2021

PORTAGE, IN - Josephine M. Bowman, age 94, of Portage, and formerly of Hobart, passed away Friday, May 14, 2021. She was born on August 2, 1926 in Indiana Harbor, IN to the late Anthony and Franciska Smolenski. Josephine married the late Carl Bowman on September 12, 1944. They were married for 47 years.

Josephine was involved in the 1960's as a Precinct Committeewoman in Hobart for Cal Green. She was a member of Assumption Catholic Church and the Bonner Senior Center, where she loved to play Pinochle.

She will be dearly missed by her daughters: Patricia (Thomas) Kicinski, Martinsville, IN and Brenda (Ronald) Kasperek of Hobart; five grandchildren: Greg (Vickie) Kicinski, Christine (Patrick) O'Hara, Amy (Mike) Kalscheur, Jennifer (Brian Savage) Kasperek, and Michael (Christy) Kasperek; 17 great grandchildren; and seven great-great grandchildren.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Moses Home caregivers.

Visitation for Josephine will be Monday, May 17, 2021 from 3:00-7:00 p.m. with a 4:30 p.m. Prayer Service at REES FUNERAL HOME, HOBART CHAPEL. There will be a private family Mass of Christian Burial. At rest Calvary Cemetery. Please call (219) 942-2109 or go online at www.reesfuneralhomes.com.