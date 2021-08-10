 Skip to main content
Josephine M. Brakley

Sep. 23, 1928 – Aug. 9, 2021

SCHERERVILLE, IN - Josephine M. Brakley, age 92, of Schererville, formerly East Chicago, passed away on Monday, August 9, 2021. Josephine is survived by her loving daughter, Nancy (Chuck) Wohland; grandchildren: Carrie (Randy) Renschen, Mike (Jaclyn) Ballentine, and Kevin Vucinic; step-grandchildren: Jackie (Kevin) Harris and Mark (Brandi) Wohland; ten great-grandchildren: Grace, Will, Kate, Everleigh, Lyla, Brooklyn, Cole, Raelyn, Tatum, and Cheyenne; sisters: Alice (Don) Smith, Florence (late Joseph) Goldasich, and Patricia (George) Rivich; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. Preceded in death by her husband, George; parents Mary and John Ralowski; siblings: Emily Ralowski, Peter Ralowski (late Verna), Jean (late, Eugene) Kubiszewski, Ann (late Stanley) Furman, Genevieve Pawlowicz, Helen (late Frank) Drewenski, and brother William.

Josephine worked in the law department with the City of East Chicago for over 40 years. She was also a past president of the Allied Post #369.

A visitation will be held on Wednesday, August 11, 2021 from 4:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. at SOLAN PRUZIN FUNERAL HOME, 14 Kennedy Ave. Schererville, IN. A Funeral Mass will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, August 12, 2021, at St. James the Less Catholic Church, 9640 Kennedy Ave, Highland, IN. Friends may visit with the family at the church from 10:00 a.m. until time of service. Burial will follow at Chapel Lawn Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association https:/act.alz.org/site/Donation.

