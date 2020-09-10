DYER, IN / FORMERLY OF MATTESON AND CHICAGO, IL — Josephine M. Pustz, 91, of Dyer, IN, formerly of Matteson and Chicago, IL, passed away peacefully Friday, August 7, 2020. Loving sister of Jerry (Lori) Putts, Donald (Linda) Pustz, Beverly (Louis) Gasper, the late Bernard (late Virginia) Pustz, Evelyn Gray, and Audrey (late Alvin) Port. Dearest aunt and great-aunt of numerous nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by her parents, Joseph and Victoria Pustz.

A Memorial Mass will be held Saturday, September 12, 2020, at 12:00 p.m. directly at St. Maria Goretti Catholic Church, 500 Northgate Drive, Dyer, IN. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Multiple Sclerosis Society or the Charity of Your Choice, in Memory of Josephine. For further information, please contact 219-322-7300 or visit our online obituary and guest book at www.SMITSFH.com