Josephine M. "Vita" Rios (nee Lopez)

Josephine M. "Vita" Rios (nee Lopez)

{{featured_button_text}}
Josephine M. "Vita" Rios (nee Lopez)

Josephine M. "Vita" Rios (nee Lopez)

DeMOTTE, IN — Josephine M. Rios, 94, reunited with her loving husband, Benjamin J. Rios on Monday, May 11, 2020.

She is survived by her sons, Joseph R. (Brenda) Anguiano and Jerry F. (Evelyn) Rios; numerous, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; many nieces, nephews and dear friends.

Preceded in death by her loving parents, Joe and Buda Lopez; siblings, Geraldine Castro, Joe "Sonny" Lopez and Genevieve Stenger; and granddaughter, Deana M. Rios.

Due to the current conditions of COVID-19, services and burial will be held privately by the family.

Josephine will be laid to rest at Cemetery of the Resurrection, DeMotte, IN.

To view full obituary, visit chapellawnfunerals.com where you may share condolences and favorite memories with the family.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the St. Jude Children's Hospital. www.chapellawnfunerals.com.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts