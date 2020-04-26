KENOSHA, WI - Josephine Owczarzak (nee Rymarczyk), age 95, of Kenosha, WI, formerly of North Hammond, IN, passed away on Sunday, April 19, 2020. She is survived by three children, Myra Owczarzak, of Schaumburg, IL, Dan Owczarzak of Highland, IN, and Susan (Tom) Templeton of Ingleside, IL; three grandchildren, Katie, Tommy, and Joey Templeton; and numerous nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by her husband, Frank; parents, Frank and Mary Rymarczyk; siblings, Stella (Tony) Urbanczyk, Frances (Ed) Perz, Bobbie (Vance) Kornas, Frank (Helen) Rymarczyk, Jeanette (John) Majchrzak, Bernice (Chester) Czubala, Mary (Don) DeRolf, Stanley (Imogene) Rymarczyk, and Marion Rymarczyk.