HOBART, IN - Josephine Peek (nee Prusinski), age 94, of Hobart, passed away August 12, 2018. She was born on January 27, 1924 in DuBois, PA to the late Constantine and Branislawa Prusinski. She was a member of St. Bridget Catholic Church. She retired from Sears where she worked as a bookkeeper. On December 2, 1944 she married Robert H. Peek, who preceded her in death in 1993. She was also preceded in death by a son, Dennis.
She is survived by her son, Robert (Cheryl) Peek of Hammond; and many loving nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Josephine's name may be made to St. Bridget Catholic Church, 107 Main Street , Hobart, IN 46342.
A funeral service for Josephine will take place Monday, August 20, 2018 at 10:00 a.m. at REES FUNERAL HOME, HOBART, IN, 600 West Old Ridge Road, Hobart with Rev. Benjamin Ross officiating. She will be laid to rest at Calvary Cemetery in Portage. Visitation will be held Sunday, August 19, 2018 from 3:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. at the funeral home. For more information, please call (219) 942-2109. Online condolences may be shared with the family at: