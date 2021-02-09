Josephine Siminski (nee Poczworowski)

Josephine is survived by her children: Robert of IL and Nancy (Rob) Johnson of IN; cherished Bucia to: Robert Johnson, Jaclyn (Branden) Martens and Juliet Johnson; big sister to the late Ron (Marcia) and Kenneth Poczworowski; niece of the late Anna (Walter) Kassman of IL; godmother to Alan Kassman of IN and Ted Jackovich, Jr. of WI; lifelong friend to Audrey (Kubiak) Kielbasinski; beloved aunt, cousin and friend to many. She will be dearly missed by all that knew her.