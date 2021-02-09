Sept. 11, 1938 - Feb. 7, 2021
BURNHAM, IL - Josephine Siminski (nee Poczworowski), age 82, late of Burnham, IL formerly of Chicago, IL passed away Sunday, February 7, 2021.
Born on September 11, 1938 in Chicago to Stephen and Sophie (nee Zimkiewicz) Poczworowski, preceding her in death. As did her husband, Norbert "Butch" Siminski.
Josephine is survived by her children: Robert of IL and Nancy (Rob) Johnson of IN; cherished Bucia to: Robert Johnson, Jaclyn (Branden) Martens and Juliet Johnson; big sister to the late Ron (Marcia) and Kenneth Poczworowski; niece of the late Anna (Walter) Kassman of IL; godmother to Alan Kassman of IN and Ted Jackovich, Jr. of WI; lifelong friend to Audrey (Kubiak) Kielbasinski; beloved aunt, cousin and friend to many. She will be dearly missed by all that knew her.
Visitation 11:00 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, February 10, 2021 at OPYT FUNERAL HOME, 13350 S. Baltimore Ave., Chicago, IL followed by a Prayer Service. Interment Holy Cross Cemetery, Calumet City, IL. (773) 646-1133 or www.opytfh.com