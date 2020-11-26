Josephine Vasquez
IN LOVING MEMORY OF JOSEPHINE VASQUEZ ON HER 17TH ANNIVERSARY IN HEAVEN
JANUARY 16, 1929-
NOVEMBER 26, 2003 Thinking of you on your Anniversary in Heaven ... and your Wedding Anniversary now with your Husband by your side ... "Louis"... & your son, Louis, Jr. ... Love, Your Legacy's, The Vasquez, Castro, Velez, Children & Grandchildren & Greatgrandchildren: Amaya, Lupito, & Lil' Nyeli Vasquez; Lil' Carlos, Lil' Olivia & Baby Rubi Rose Rodriguez, & Lil' Louis Velez...
