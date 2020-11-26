IN LOVING MEMORY OF JOSEPHINE VASQUEZ ON HER 17TH ANNIVERSARY IN HEAVEN

NOVEMBER 26, 2003 Thinking of you on your Anniversary in Heaven ... and your Wedding Anniversary now with your Husband by your side ... "Louis"... & your son, Louis, Jr. ... Love, Your Legacy's, The Vasquez, Castro, Velez, Children & Grandchildren & Greatgrandchildren: Amaya, Lupito, & Lil' Nyeli Vasquez; Lil' Carlos, Lil' Olivia & Baby Rubi Rose Rodriguez, & Lil' Louis Velez...