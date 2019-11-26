Josephine Vasquez
IN LOVING MEMORY OF JOSEPHINE VASQUEZ ON HER 16TH ANNIVERSARY IN HEAVEN JANUARY 16, 1929-NOVEMBER 26, 2003 Thinking of you on your Anniversary in Heaven ... and your Wedding Anniversary now with your Husband by your side ... "Louis"... Your Legacy's, The Vasquez, Castro, Velez, Children & Grandchildren & Greatgrandchildren: Amaya, Lupito, & Lil' Nyeli Vasquez; Lil' Carlos, Lil' Olivia & Baby Rubi Rose Rodriguez, & Lil' Louis Velez...