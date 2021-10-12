GRIFFITH, IN - Joshua Escobedo Rodriguez, age 29 of Griffith, IN passed away Tuesday, October 5, 2021. He is survived by his daughter, Madisyn Jane Morgan-Rodriguez; mother, Antonia (Stephen) Escobedo Krause; father, Edward (Diana) Rodriguez; paternal grandmother, Carmen Rodriguez; siblings: Irene (Tony) Jackson, Jessica Rashad and Angel (Pauli) Escobedo; loved by many nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts and uncles; Preceded in death by his brother, Edward Johnathan Rodriguez; maternal grandparents, Miguel and Apolonia Escobedo; paternal grandfather, Candido Rodriguez; uncle, Esquiel Escobedo.

A Gathering of Family and Friends at the FIFE FUNERAL HOME, 4201 Indianapolis Blvd., East Chicago, IN will be from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Thursday, October 14, 2021. Rev. Theodore J. Mens will hold services at 7:15 p.m. on Thursday. Interment will be held Friday, October 15, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. at Blake Cemetery, Portage, IN.

Joshua was a devoted and loving father to Madisyn. She brightened his world in every way. He loved to spend time with his dogs JD and Cane. Josh was an entrepreneur and owner of Chicagoland Construction. He enjoyed traveling and was a connoisseur on every level whether it was food, art, fashion, music or trends. He was a generous and compassionate friend to all. Joshua was authentic and made an indelible mark on many. In lieu of flowers, donations for Joshua's daughter, Madisyn Jane Morgan-Rodriguez would be appreciated. To share an online condolence, logon to www.fifefuneralhomecom.