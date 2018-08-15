VALPARAISO, IN - Joshua Jon Gerdes, child of God, born in Valparaiso, IN November 29, 1981, died August 8, 2018. Josh graduated from Valparaiso High School in 2000 and Montana State University in 2006. His love for Montana was endless; to be in the mountains with his dog was his greatest joy, whether rock hounding, hiking, or foraging. His best smiles always came when he was outside. Other cornerstones of happiness included listening to music and attending festivals. Josh's many years working at Mystery Ranch gave him a wonderfully supportive community. Anyone that knew him knew that you couldn't find a more honest, caring soul. A hug from Josh was something you'd never forget.
Survived by parents Jesse and Stephanie, sister Jessica, best friend Courtney, dog Banjo, and many other loving family and friends, Josh was preceded in death by dogs Corso and Stella Blue. There will be a celebration of life in Bozeman, MT and a private family service in Valparaiso, IN. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be sent to the Epilepsy Foundation, the National Forest Foundation, or Immanuel Lutheran School in Valparaiso.