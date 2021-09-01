Joshua Thomas Pearson
April 11, 2002 — Aug. 30, 2021
VALPARAISO, IN — Joshua Thomas Pearson, 19 of Valparaiso, passed away Monday, August 30, 2021. He was born April 11, 2002 in Valparaiso to Craig and Karen (Norris) Pearson.
Josh graduated from Washington Township High School in 2020 and was currently studying Computer Science at Ball State University. He enjoyed participating in 4-H where he showed his beloved dogs, Chewie and Rigby. Josh also had a love for music, The Beatles, and playing his guitar. He was a cherished friend to all and was known as the go-to friend for advice and compassion. Josh was intuitive and empathetic, which led him to care deeply for others. He will be remembered as a loving and caring person, who will be missed dearly.
Josh is survived by his parents, Craig and Karen Pearson; grandmothers: Pat Pearson and Darliss Norris; aunts and uncles: Brian (Atsuko) Norris, Kim (Kenny) Moor, Kris (Jim) Powell; and girlfriend, Tori Horne. He was preceded in death by his grandfathers, Thomas Pearson and Eddie Norris.
A visitation will be held on Friday, September 3, 2021 from 3:00 – 7:00 p.m. at MOELLER FUNERAL HOME, 104 Roosevelt Rd., Valparaiso, with the funeral service beginning at 7:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Josh's name to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention.