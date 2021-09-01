Joshua Thomas Pearson

Josh graduated from Washington Township High School in 2020 and was currently studying Computer Science at Ball State University. He enjoyed participating in 4-H where he showed his beloved dogs, Chewie and Rigby. Josh also had a love for music, The Beatles, and playing his guitar. He was a cherished friend to all and was known as the go-to friend for advice and compassion. Josh was intuitive and empathetic, which led him to care deeply for others. He will be remembered as a loving and caring person, who will be missed dearly.