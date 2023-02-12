June 11, 1930 - Feb. 5, 2023

HAMMONND/MUNSTER - Josie Seagraves, age 92 of Hammond and Munster IN, passed away peacefully on February 5th, 2023. Josie was born on June 11, 1930 to Mary and Louis Addison in Lake Charles, Louisiana. It is there where she met the love of her life, Clarence Donald Seagraves while he was serving in the Air Force. They were married on June 18, 1953 and soon after moved to Hammond IN where they lived for many years while raising three children. They eventually moved and resided in Munster IN for over 30 years and is where Josie remained after her husband's death in 2015.

She leaves behind her son: Donald (Sharon) Seagraves of Phoenix AZ; daughter: Charlotte (Rick) Shosey of Brighton MI; niece: Shelley Crosby (Sally Selwan); grandsons: Collin Seagraves, Fred Justice, Brian Justice; granddaughters: Kaylyn and Baylee Johnston and Jennifer Prince; stepgrandkids; Nick, Jessica and Greg Shosey. She was preceded in death by her husband of 63 years, Clarence Donald Seagraves and daughter Patricia Ray.

Josie was a faithful woman who loved her family, friends, church and community. She was a member of the Order of Eastern Star Hammond Chapter 370 for 34 years and a long-standing member of the South Side Community Church in Munster IN. Her faith as a Christian was the most important and meaningful part of her life and the love of the church she faithfully attended. She enjoyed participating in the Morningstars, Ruth Group, Senior Saints, Loyal Friends, church bowling leagues and was often a greeter before the start of Sunday services. She was also most proud of the many years she volunteered at the Munster Community Hospital in Munster, IN.

Visitation will be on Friday, February, 17th 2023 from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at BURNS-KISH FUNERAL HOME, 8415 Calumet Ave. Munster, IN. Services will be held on Saturday, February, 18th, 2023 from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at South Side Christian Church, 1000 Broadmoor Munster, IN with a service to follow at Elmwood Cemetery, Hammond, IN.

In lieu of flowers or gifts, donations may be made in Josie's memory to the Alzheimer's Association (https://www.alz.org). Please leave condolences at www.burnskish.com.