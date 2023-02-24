Aug. 31, 1961 - Feb. 21, 2023

VALPARAISO - Joy Annette (Christiansen) Steingass, 61 of Valparaiso, passed away February 21, 2023. She was born on August 31, 1961 in Indianapolis, IN to the late Wilburt and Elaine (Blau) Christiansen. Joy was the youngest of five siblings: Bonnie (David) Irvin, Matthew (Barb) Christiansen, Martin (Randi) Christiansen, and Paul (Lynn) Christiansen. She graduated from Valparaiso High school in 1979 and received her Bachelor of Science in Food Merchandising from Valparaiso University in 1983.

Joy was married to Robert Steingass on May 22, 1982. Along with her husband, Joy is survived by three sons: Thomas Steingass, Gregory (Cynthia) Steingass, and Andrew Steingass as well as two grandchildren Evely and Marigold Steingass. Joy's beautiful voice and love of church music was a blessing to many. She was blessed through the love and care of her dear friends, Tere and Jo. Joy served as secretary of Prince of Peace Lutheran Church Valparaiso Indiana for 12 years.

A wake was held at Prince of Peace Lutheran Church followed by a burial at Angelcrest Cemetery. Memorials may be given to the St. Agnes Adult Day Care Service Center in Valparaiso, Indiana.