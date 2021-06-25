Joy Latimer Healey

Sept. 11, 1950 — June 12, 2021

BOYNTON BEACH, FL — It is with deep sadness that we announce the sudden passing of Joy Latimer Healey on Saturday, June 12, 2021. She left us watching her "programs" at her home in Boynton Beach, Florida. Joy was 70 years old.

She will be sorely missed and survived by her daughter, Bobbie Delahunty; brother, Jeff Latimer; sister, Janet Corpman; son-in-law, Dan Delahunty; grandchildren: Daniel, Ashley, Kristin and Kaitlyn; her beloved dog, Sophia who was always by her side, and dear friends who were as close as family: Jim, Leah, Holli (Pisarski), Sharon Cirrincione, Teri Gayda, Wendy Lombard and Brian Gobbel.

She was preceded in death by her parents: Paul and Betty Latimer; husband, James Healey and older brother, James Latimer.

Joy worked at Bob Evans in Merrillville and Michigan City, IN for over 30 years with many regulars who loved Joy like an old friend. She also supported and helped her dear friend, Wendy foster several kittens from Peggy Adams Animal rescue over the years. All who knew her will never forget her big heart, sense of humor, unconditional love and caring for them. She treated and loved her daughters and grandchildren's friends like they were her own and they called her Mom and Gammy.