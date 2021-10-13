 Skip to main content
CEDAR LAKE, IN — Joy Marzynski passed away after a lengthy illness on October 6, 2021. Joy is survived by her brother, Bruce (Mary Sue) Firchau; her sister, Kathy (Bob) Hess; aunt Celia Pieczul; cousin Alan (Gina) Pieczul; niece Lauren (Adam) Ream; and nephew Mark (Kelli) Firchau.

A funeral mass will be held to celebrate Joy's life on Friday, October 15, 2021 at 12:00 p.m. at Holy Name Catholic Church, 11000 W. 133rd Avenue, Cedar Lake, Indiana with visitation at the church from 11:00 a.m. until the time of mass. Burial will follow immediately at Holy Name Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in Joy's memory to Holy Name Catholic Church or St. Jude Children's Hospital would be appreciated. Joy will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.

www.burdanfuneralhome.com

