SCHERERVILLE, IN - Joyce A. Flynn (nee Janus) age 84, late of Schererville formerly of Calumet City passed away May 1, 2021. Beloved wife of the late Bernard Flynn. Loving mother of Michael (Mary) Flynn and late Beth (late Chuck) Sarsfield. Cherished grandmother of Kelly and Katie. Dearest great grandmother of Ryan, Isabella, and Abraham. Dear sister of Donald (Mary Ann) Janus. Fond aunt of many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by parents Michael and Lottie Janus.