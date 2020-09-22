SCHERERVILLE, IN - Joyce A. Gomez (nee Terrazas) age 67, late of Schererville, passed away at Hospice of Calumet on Sunday, September 20, 2020. She is survived by Jesse Gomez, Sr. who she was married to for 38 years, her children Elizabeth (Randy) Manns, Jesse Gomez, two grandchildren Andrew Gomez (Skylar Huffenthal-Lyle), Karmalita Gomez, great grandson Giovanni Gomez, three sisters, one brother, two half brothers, her father Joseph Terrazas, mother Virgina Martinez, numerous nieces and nephews, god daughters, Linda Zamora and Carisa Alvarado, numerous brothers and sisters in law, including her devoted sister in law Cecelia Gomez and many friends. Preceded in death by her youngest brother Special Forces Richard (Magoo) Terrazas (US Army).