Joyce A. Hill
July 30, 1937 - Dec. 13, 2021
GRIFFITH, IN - Joyce A. Hill, 84, of Griffith, passed away Monday, December 13, 2021. She was born July 30, 1937, in Hammond, IN to the late John and Helen Kominiak. Joyce enjoyed spending time with family, neighbors, and friends. She enjoyed playing cards and was a great cook. Many of her recipes will be passed down for generations.
On July 3, 1965, Joyce married Jim Hill who preceded her in death in 2002. She is survived by her sister, Dorothy (Wayne) Smith; her daughter, Linda (Steve) Hoshaw; son, Mike (Yolanda) Hill; six grandchildren: Erik Hill, Cynthia Hill, Marissa Hoshaw, Ashley (Nathan) Gruenhagen, Steven Hoshaw, Branden Hoshaw; and many nieces and nephews.
A private memorial service will be held in the summer of 2022.