Joyce Ann Maneno

LAKE STATION, IN - Joyce Ann Maneno, age 61, of Lake Station, passed away July 29, 2019. She attended East Gary High School and worked as a cook at Portage Community Hospital. Joyce was preceded in death by her parents, Hubert and Cora Mullins; brothers, William "Sonny" Walzs, Hubert Tipton Mullins, Jr., and Ricky Mullins.

Joyce is survived by her loving husband, John Ray; son, John T.R. (Tina); brother- Timothy (Anita) Mullins; sister, Corine (Larry) Hooker; two grandchildren, John Anthony and Gianna Marie Maneno.

Visitation will be held Thursday August 1, 2019, from 2:00-6:00 p.m. at BURNS FUNERAL HOME, 701 East 7th Street, Hobart. Funeral service will take place on Friday, August 2, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. at BURNS FUNERAL HOME. Interment at Evergreen Memorial Park Cemetery. www.burnsfuneral.com

