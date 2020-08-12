× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

HAMMOND, IN - Joyce Ann Munoz died on August 6, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. She is survived by her husband of 34 years, William Munoz; daughters: Jessica (Shawn) Kelley and LeAnne (Dan Cummins) Munoz; son, Brian (Tiffany Bacon) Munoz; step-daughter Michele (Wayne) Lathrop; granddaughter, Kaitlyn Kelley; sisters: Linda (Dingo) Rositas and Vikki (Doug) Oosterhoff; brothers: Alan Bowers, Terry Bowers and Mike Bowers; sisters-in-law: Judy Bowers, Pat Bowers, Emma Munoz and Mary Munoz-Fleehart, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

Joyce was preceded in death by beloved brother, Richard Bowers; mother, Betty Stewart and father, Robert Bowers.

Funeral Services will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Saturday, August 15, 2020 at KISH FUNERAL HOME 10000 Calumet Ave. Munster, IN with Pastor Orlando Soler officiating. Interment will follow at Chapel Lawn Memorial Gardens Crown Point, IN. Visitation will be on Saturday, at the funeral home from 10:00 a.m. until the 12:00 p.m. service.

Joyce was known for her deep love of The Beatles, "nerdy things" (e.g. Star Trek, Star Wars and Marvel movies), the Cubs, the Bears and Jesus (but not necessarily in that order). She loved to laugh and always looked for the humor in every situation.

Unfailingly thoughtful, caring and warm-hearted, she afforded grace and kindness to everyone she met. She will be deeply missed by so many. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in Joyce's honor to a charity of their choice.www.kishfuneralhome.net