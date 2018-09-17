CALUMET CITY, IL - Joyce Ann Smith (nee Zasada), age 82, of Calumet City, Illinois passed away September 14, 2018. She is survived by her beloved daughters: Connie and Kim; cherished grandchildren: Paul (Jessica), Samantha (Brian) and Joseph; precious great-grandchildren: Lillianna, Jamilyn, Nolan, Amelia, Paul Jr., Dylan, Zoey and Carl; brother, Dennis Zasada; numerous dear nieces and nephews. Joyce Ann was preceded in death by her husband Malcom 'Pete' and brother Joseph.
Funeral Services will be Tuesday, September 18, 2018 at 9:30 a.m. from CASTLE HILL FUNERAL HOME: 248 155th Place, Calumet City, IL 60409 to St. Andrew the Apostle Church for a 10:00 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial followed by Interment Services at Holy Cross Cemetery. Visitation Monday from 3:00-8:00 p.m. and Tuesday morning from 8:45 a.m. until time of services at the funeral home.
Joyce Ann was an avid NASCAR fan. Memorials to St. Jude Children's Fund or Mercy Home appreciated. For information (708)862-4480 or visit castlehillfuneralhome.com for online guestbook.