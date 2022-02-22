LAKE OF THE FOUR SEASONS, IN - Joyce B. Bugno, of Lake of the Four Seasons, was called home to be with the Lord on Friday, February 18, 2022. She was retired from the Illinois College of Optometry after more than 20 years. After retirement she enjoyed being very active in her church, volunteering at the local food pantry, helping at Buddy Bags, a prison ministry, and giving back to her community. Joyce was truly happy when she was spending time with her family and friends.