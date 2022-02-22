LAKE OF THE FOUR SEASONS, IN - Joyce B. Bugno, of Lake of the Four Seasons, was called home to be with the Lord on Friday, February 18, 2022. She was retired from the Illinois College of Optometry after more than 20 years. After retirement she enjoyed being very active in her church, volunteering at the local food pantry, helping at Buddy Bags, a prison ministry, and giving back to her community. Joyce was truly happy when she was spending time with her family and friends.
She is preceded in death by her loving husband of 54 years, Frank; and her beloved son, Tim Sr. She is survived by her loving daughter, Christine (Eric) Buchmeier; grandsons: Tim Jr (Jenn) Bugno, and Michael "Tyler" Bugno. She adored her great grandchildren: Monroe, and Harper, who affectionately called her "Greaty".
A visitation will be held from 3:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, February 23, 2022, at Burns Funeral Home, 10101 Broadway, Crown Point, IN. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place on Thursday, February 24, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church, 509 W. Division Road, Valparaiso, IN, beginning with prayers at BURNS FUNERAL HOME at 9:15 am. Rev. Mick Kopil officiating. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Cancer Society. www.burnsfuneral.com