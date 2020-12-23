Joyce Brownell
LOWELL, IN — Joyce Brownell, 87, of Lowell, passed away Sunday, December 20, 2020. She is survived by her son, Terry (Karen); grandchildren, Michael (Briana) and Cory (Faith Shovein); great-grandchildren, Olivia and Mila; brother, James (Marie) Mink. Preceded in death by her husband, Paul; and brothers, Donovan and Darrell Mink. Joyce volunteered at the Schneider Senior Center and was an amazing grandmother and fantastic bowler.
A private graveside service was held in Sanders Cemetery. A Celebration of Life will be held in the summer of 2021. The family requests in lieu of flowers memorial contributions be made to the Kouts High School Memorial Scholarship Fund, PO BOX 699, Kouts, IN 46347. www.sheetsfuneral.com