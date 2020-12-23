 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Joyce Brownell

Joyce Brownell

{{featured_button_text}}

Joyce Brownell

LOWELL, IN — Joyce Brownell, 87, of Lowell, passed away Sunday, December 20, 2020. She is survived by her son, Terry (Karen); grandchildren, Michael (Briana) and Cory (Faith Shovein); great-grandchildren, Olivia and Mila; brother, James (Marie) Mink. Preceded in death by her husband, Paul; and brothers, Donovan and Darrell Mink. Joyce volunteered at the Schneider Senior Center and was an amazing grandmother and fantastic bowler.

A private graveside service was held in Sanders Cemetery. A Celebration of Life will be held in the summer of 2021. The family requests in lieu of flowers memorial contributions be made to the Kouts High School Memorial Scholarship Fund, PO BOX 699, Kouts, IN 46347. www.sheetsfuneral.com

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts