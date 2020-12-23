LOWELL, IN — Joyce Brownell, 87, of Lowell, passed away Sunday, December 20, 2020. She is survived by her son, Terry (Karen); grandchildren, Michael (Briana) and Cory (Faith Shovein); great-grandchildren, Olivia and Mila; brother, James (Marie) Mink. Preceded in death by her husband, Paul; and brothers, Donovan and Darrell Mink. Joyce volunteered at the Schneider Senior Center and was an amazing grandmother and fantastic bowler.