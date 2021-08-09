May 30, 1951 - Aug. 7, 2021

MERRILLVILLE, IN - Joyce Eich (nee Beasley), age 70, of Merrillville, IN , passed away on Saturday, August 7, 2021.

Joyce is survived by her husband, John of 16 years; brother, Larry (Lynn) Beasley; step-son, Thomas (Rita) Hendron; brothers-in-law: Bill (Pam) Eich, Dan (late Chrissy) Eich, Tom Eich and Joe Eich; sisters-in-law: Margaret (Darin) Abernathy and Linda Eich; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents: Ermel and Helen Beasley; husbands: James Hendron and Thomas Sprague; brother, Loyal (Barb) Beasley; and brothers-in-law: Barrie, Bob (Bert) and Paul Eich.

Joyce was a life-long State Farm employee. She was a master seamstress and pianist, an avid reader and loved to spend time outdoors and travel. Most of all she loved spending time with family and friends.

Friends may visit with the family on Tuesday, August 10, 2021 at GEISEN FUNERAL AND CREMATION SERVICE, 7905 Broadway, Merrillville, IN 46410 from 4:00 to 8:00 PM.

Funeral Services will be held on Wednesday, August 11, 2021 at the Funeral Home at 11:00 AM. Interment at Calumet Park Cemetery in Merrillville, IN.

If unable to attend services, please raise a toast "Slante" on Wednesday night in Joyce's memory.