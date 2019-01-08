CROWN POINT, IN - Joyce Ella Philpot, aged 83, of Crown Point, IN passed away Friday, December 21 2018 after a long battle with cancer. She was preceded in death by her devoted husband of 57 years, James Russell Philpot Jr. She is survived by sons: Phillip (Cynthia) Philpot and Donald (April) Philpot; cousins: Dennis and Karen Churilla; nephews: Richard, Fred, and Thomas Philpot; grandchildren: Lisa (David) Michielsen and Jack Philpot; great grandchildren: Calem and Jared Michielsen.
As per her wishes, there will be no viewing or funeral services. A memorial service will be planned in her honor at a later date.