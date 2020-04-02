VALPARAISO, IN - Joyce Ellen Norris, 59 of Valparaiso, passed peacefully on Thursday, March 19, 2020. A devoted mother and grandmother. Joyce is preceded in death by her parents Richard and Nancy Naddy; and brother, Jack Naddy.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-589-3331 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Joyce is survived by her partner Debbie Roach; her children Michael (Rosa) Becker, Chad Becker, Kelly Norris, and Bridget Spurgeon; and her six grandchildren.

Due to the current epidemic, there will be a celebration of life service at a later date. For service information please call Joyce's oldest son Michael at (219) 313-6641.