Joyce Ellen Norris

Joyce Ellen Norris

{{featured_button_text}}

VALPARAISO, IN - Joyce Ellen Norris, 59 of Valparaiso, passed peacefully on Thursday, March 19, 2020. A devoted mother and grandmother. Joyce is preceded in death by her parents Richard and Nancy Naddy; and brother, Jack Naddy.

Joyce is survived by her partner Debbie Roach; her children Michael (Rosa) Becker, Chad Becker, Kelly Norris, and Bridget Spurgeon; and her six grandchildren.

Due to the current epidemic, there will be a celebration of life service at a later date. For service information please call Joyce's oldest son Michael at (219) 313-6641.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts